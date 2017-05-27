Davido Replies Twitter user who Called him Out for Failing to Honour a Promise he Made – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Davido Replies Twitter user who Called him Out for Failing to Honour a Promise he Made
BellaNaija
David Adeleke had tweeted that the public should assist him in meeting the financial requirements to attend a media workshop in Yale University. Davido quoted the his tweet and said: “We get the same name, I no get choice lol DM me”. Davido posted the …
Davido Finally 'Wires' Money for Namesake's Fees After Initial Disappointment
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!