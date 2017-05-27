Pages Navigation Menu

Davido Replies Twitter user who Called him Out for Failing to Honour a Promise he Made

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Superstar singer Davido has replied a Twitter user (@SkweiRd) who called him out for not honouring a promise he made to another user on the platform who bears the same name as him – David Adeleke. David Adeleke had tweeted that the public should assist him in meeting the financial requirements to attend a media […]

The post Davido Replies Twitter user who Called him Out for Failing to Honour a Promise he Made appeared first on BellaNaija.

