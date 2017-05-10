Pages Navigation Menu

Davido Welcomes His Second Child With Baby Mama (Photos)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian musician, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has announced the birth of his newborn baby with second baby mama Amanda. Earlier in the week, he took to his snapchat to post pictures of the baby shower. Now he is a proud father to baby Hailey Adeleke. See screen grabs from …

