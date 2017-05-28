Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido’s baby mamas aim shade at each other over new woman in his life – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Davido's baby mamas aim shade at each other over new woman in his life
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Davido was in Ghana over the weekend for a few appearances and along the line, he got cozy with woman. His baby mamas just couldn't overlook that. One of them, Amanda, who recently delivered a baby girl for the pop star, dropped a cryptic post aimed …
Sophia Momodu Reacts After Davido's Atlanta babymama throws shade at the singer and his 'hoes'Entertainment Express

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.