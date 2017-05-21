Pages Navigation Menu

Davido’s Brother Shades Wizkid, Declares The Weeknd The ‘real Star Boy’

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Even after Canadian artiste, The Weeknd, was called out by fans for plagiarizing the ‘Star Boy’ name Wizkid is known with in his last album, Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke, still thinks he is the real Star Boy. In a Snapchat post he made few hours ago, he shared his current mood with his fans and …

