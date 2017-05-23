Pages Navigation Menu

Davido’s Huge Hypeman, Special Spesh Shares Unclad Footage [PICS+VIDEO]

Davido’s special hypeman, ‘Spesh’ was having a ‘swell’ time in an exotic bathroom that he had to share what it looked and felt like with his followers. Giving a brief tour of the bathroom on his social media, the plus size dude forgot to put on some clothings before recording and ended up giving his …

