Day 2: JAMB 2017 UTME Exam 15th May – Share Your Experience

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Education | 1 comment

You are welcome to Monitor the Nationwide Progress of the 2nd Day of JAMB 2017 UTME, which begins today, 15th May, 2017.

New comments and reports are added every minute. If you want to remain updated, you will need to reload this page as often as you can to check out new comments that have been added.

All JAMB UTME Candidates writing today, Please use the comment section to update us every inch of the way, especially if you encounter any issues during the Exam.

This is a Live Updates thread, so let us know when you get to your center, and if at all there is any delay or problems experienced at your centre during the UTME

Comments

1 Comment on "Day 2: JAMB 2017 UTME Exam 15th May – Share Your Experience"

07013053871
Guest
07013053871
Jamb 2017 is a mess , its with tears in my eyes I write this .how will jamb fix an examination for 7am is that official hour, is there an aim to make people frustrated , coming from a far distance how do you expect to meet up , and they are telling me they closed the server , what nonsense ,are you the one writing the exam, doesn’t it depend on my capacity anymore , this is the reason people chooses to go abroad to study because Nigeria has made it difficult to gain an admission….Right now the number… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Today 8:47 am
