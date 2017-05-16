Day 4: JAMB Candidates For 17th May 2017, Lets Discuss Here!!

This is a thread for JAMB UTME Candidates participating in the ongoing JAMB exam on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017.

You can share and discuss relevant ideas that will help one another towards achieving success in this year’s UTME.

We will be creating a “Live Updates” post for you early tomorrow morning so you can report any issues you experience while heading out for your exam or during the examination.

Please make sure you are at your various exam centres, at least 30 mins before the time given on your slip.

Also ensure you take the necessary items to the examination hall.

After your exam, do not fail to come back to Ngyab.com to share your experiences as we will be launching another thread for you guys to share your experiences.

Goodluck!

The post Day 4: JAMB Candidates For 17th May 2017, Lets Discuss Here!! appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

