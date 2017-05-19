Day 6: JAMB Questions For Today May 19 2017

Keep Reloading This Page…

English (In Dependence)

.

1. Why did Tayo and Modupe separate?

2. Why did Christine break up with Tayo?

3. Why did Tayo and his father visit Uncle Kayode?

.

English

.

I don’t remember this one too well but lexis and structure on oil drilling came out and also a comprehension on alcohol and its effects.

.

Lit-In-English

.

1. How many scenes are in Harvest of Corruption?

2. How many children did Yaremi have?

3. Why did Ogeyi oppose Aloho taking the job?

.

CRK

.

1. What is the God’s reward to those who forgive others?

2. Justification is by?

3. To show that we are children of God, we must?

.

Government

.

This one had so many past questions in it but it was a bit hard. I couldn’t remember much.

The post Day 6: JAMB Questions For Today May 19 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

