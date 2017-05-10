Pages Navigation Menu

Dayak Futures II: Emmanuel stops American Pierce

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By John Egbokhan

Nigeria’s top player on the ITF rankings, Sylvester Emmanuel yesterday  defeated Aron Pierce of the USA 6-4, 6-4 to move to the second round of the Dayak Championship Nigeria F2 Futures holding in Abuja.

Emmanuel

It was a big relief for the 19-year-old, world no 1205, who crashed out in the  first  round of the Tombim Futures 1 last week and is now keen to reach the quarter-final of the $25, 000 tournament.

“I’m happy to win and because the American was hitting the ball so hard I had to control his serves. It was a good match I played better than I did last week and I believe I can still do better in my next game. It will be great if I can reach the quarter final,” he said.

Playing Canadian second seed,  Brayden Schnur in yesterday’s second round game  Calvinn Hemery gave home fans something to cheer, defeating Guatemalan Christopher Diaz-Figueroa 7-6,, 6-7, 6-2.  He  faces  Christian Paul, who reached the second round  on the wings of a 7-6,  6-7, 7-6  win over compatriot Thomas Otu.

