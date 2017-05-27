Pages Navigation Menu

D’banj And His Wife Welcomes Baby Boy | Photos

Posted on May 27, 2017

Nigerian superstar singer and music entrepreneur, D’banj, and his pretty wife Didi Kilgrow had a secret wedding and now have welcomed their first child. D’banj is married to Lineo Didi Kilgrow. They tied the know in a secret ceremony in July 2016, which took place in Lagos and Abuja. The 37-year-old musician and entrepreneur confirmed …

