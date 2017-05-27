Pages Navigation Menu

D’Banj celebrates Children’s Day with His New Born

Nigerian music legend, D’Banj yesterday revealed that he and his wife have welcomed their first child, Daniel Oyebanjo III into the world. Today being Children’s Day, the singer took to his Instagram page to share a loving photo of he and the new born captioning it: Happy first #ChildrensDay@danieldthird … I can’t really explain this […]

