D’banj Goes Giddy Over Fatherhood

As Children’s Day celebration held around the world on Saturday, May 27, it was the first of such of singer D’banj. One so surreal that he could not find words to describe how excited he felt. Whether the prospect of being a father was so exciting he couldn’t feel his legs tingle or his heart…

The post D’banj Goes Giddy Over Fatherhood appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

