D’banj Now A Proud Dad, Welcomes Their First Child With His Wife In US (Photo)

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Daniel Oyebanjo better known by his stage name as D’Banj has welcomed his first child with his wife, Didi Kilgrow in the United states.

He shared a photo of the child’s hand and wrote: “#KingDonCome. The Christening of @danieldthird”. The child would be named after him as “Daniel Oyebanjo III”

The post D’banj Now A Proud Dad, Welcomes Their First Child With His Wife In US (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

