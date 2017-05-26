D’banj Now A Proud Dad, Welcomes Their First Child With His Wife In US (Photo)

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Daniel Oyebanjo better known by his stage name as D’Banj has welcomed his first child with his wife, Didi Kilgrow in the United states.

He shared a photo of the child’s hand and wrote: “#KingDonCome. The Christening of @danieldthird”. The child would be named after him as “Daniel Oyebanjo III”

