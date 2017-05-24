Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dbanj Singer expecting first child with wife, Didi Kilgrow? – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Dbanj Singer expecting first child with wife, Didi Kilgrow?
Pulse Nigeria
According to the reports, D'banj is currently in the US where Kilgrow is reportedly awaiting the birth of their child. Published: 27 minutes ago , Refreshed: 26 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. search. Image …
D'banj expecting first child with wife, Didi KilgrowYNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.