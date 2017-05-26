Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

D’banj welcomes baby boy [PHOTO]

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has welcomed his first child. D’banj is married to Lineo Didi Kilgrow. They tied the know in a secret ceremony in July 2016, which took place in Lagos and Abuja. The 37-year-old musician and entrepreneur confirmed the arrival of the baby on his instagram page. “#KingDonCome The christening […]

D’banj welcomes baby boy [PHOTO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.