Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dbanj, wife Didi Kilgrow expecting first child?

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo also known as D’banj, is said to be expecting his first child with wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow. According to online reports, D’banj who is also an entrepreneur and TV host is currently in the USA where Didi is expected to give birth. In 2016, the singer reportedly held a secret wedding with his girlfriend Didi, at a low key ceremony both in Lagos and Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.