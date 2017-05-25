Dbanj, wife Didi Kilgrow expecting first child? – The News
The News
Dbanj, wife Didi Kilgrow expecting first child?
Singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo also known as D'banj, is said to be expecting his first child with wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow. According to online reports, D'banj who is also an entrepreneur and TV host is currently in the USA where Didi is expected to give birth.
