Dbanj, wife Didi Kilgrow expecting first child?

Singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo also known as D’banj, is said to be expecting his first child with wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow. According to online reports, D’banj who is also an entrepreneur and TV host is currently in the USA where Didi is expected to give birth. In 2016, the singer reportedly held a secret wedding with…

The post Dbanj, wife Didi Kilgrow expecting first child? appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

