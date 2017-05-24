Pages Navigation Menu

D’banj, wife expecting first child?

Posted on May 24, 2017

Popular Nigerian music star, D’banj has been reported to be expecting his first child.

D’Banj, Aka Koko master

Believe it or not but reports have it that him and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, whom nothing much is known about are expecting their first baby.

One can only hope that d’banj will one day tell us the true state of his marriage and stories surrounding expectation of children….

