DBT tasks graduates on digital skills

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

THE need for Nigerian graduates to adopt new skills in today’s digital world has once again been reiterated.

Speaking at a session organised for Nigerian youths on gaining practical work experience at the Digital Hub of Digital Bananas Technology in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Digital Bananas Technology (DBT), Keji Giwa said “data is the new oil as today, the world’s biggest companies are technology driven.”

Giwa who anchored the session where about 100 youths brainstormed on customising a mobile application for the Nigerian market observed that the trend of adopting new digital skills is indicative of where the world is going and it is why companies have taken the challenge to offer Nigerians the skills and work experience to help them move their careers forward.

He further disclosed that DBT offers its training and experience through the e-WorkExperience platform – which allows people take online trainings. The platform measures progress and then assigns mentors who guide people through their learning.

“In a space of just five years, DBT boasts of over 4,000 success stories, helping Nigerians get excellent jobs. Last year, DBT recorded a big success in Nigeria, as a young lady who went through the eWorkExperience platform landed a role as a Business Analyst with U.K Bank, HSBC.”

To him, “It is just one of several successes DBT is leveraging to bring Nigeria and Nigerians even more success stories.”

