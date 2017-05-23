DC Daily: Trump reacts to Manchester attack as overseas trip continues – WCPO
|
WCPO
|
DC Daily: Trump reacts to Manchester attack as overseas trip continues
WCPO
… — Following Monday night's terror attack at a concert in Manchester, England, President Trump lashed out against the perpetrators. The president said, "I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!