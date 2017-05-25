Dead baby found in University of Maiduguri female hostel, See Photos

A newborn was found dead in a toilet at a female hostel has joined, the lifeless newborn was found in the female toilet of the Murtala Hostel attached to the University of Maiduguri, Borno State. According to eyewitness reports, the owner of the baby tried to force it down into the toilet on Wednesday. One …

The post Dead baby found in University of Maiduguri female hostel, See Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

