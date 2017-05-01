Dead Man Grabs Brother’s Hands In Mortuary In Jos, Plateau State

There was panic today at the mortuary of Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos, when the hand of the corpse of a man being prepared for burial suddenly grabbed his living brother’s hand. The incident happened as the deceased, identified as Choji Zeng, was being dressed up by his brother, in preparation for burial. Family members, […]

The post Dead Man Grabs Brother’s Hands In Mortuary In Jos, Plateau State appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

