Dead people bidding for government business – Times LIVE

Times LIVE

Dead people bidding for government business
Times LIVE
Some people set up companies with fake documents or the identities of dead citizens and use these entities to tender for a project at higher prices. Image: iStock. National Treasury has discovered about 12,000 dead people in its register of companies
12 000 dead people doing business with the SA government.
14000 government officials caught doing business with the state: report

