Deaflympics: We’ll make Nigeria proud in Turkey, says NDSF Scribe

Lukman Agbiaka, the Secretary-General of Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF), has promised Nigerians that the country’s athletes to the Deaflympics in Turkey would make Nigeria proud.

Agbabiaka told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja that Nigerian Deaf athletes to the Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, from July 18 to July 30, would prepare adequately.

Agbabiaka disclosed that the federation would start camping for its athletes from June 15 in Lagos.

“We have selected athletes that will represent us in Samsun, Turkey. We choose 12 athletes for track and field events and two players for table tennis.

“We selected these athletes during our one week trials in Ilorin in April.

“They (athletes) have been representing us well whenever we have a competition, I am sure they will not let us down,’’ he said.

The secretary added that Nigeria won the 4th West Africa Deaf football championship in Mali this month.

“Our Deaf Eagles football team participated in the football championship from May 6 to May 12 in Mali and we won the trophy for the fourth time.

“We thank God for our success at the tournament which we prepared for since last year. We appreciate our players for their hardwork,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Deaf Eagles won their third West Africa Deaf Football Championship in 2013 in Republic of Benin.

The post Deaflympics: We’ll make Nigeria proud in Turkey, says NDSF Scribe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

