Deal with IPOB/MASSOB members if…, IGP orders AIG, CPs

•Urges groups to rethink planned protest

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Police Force headquarters in Abuja has issued a warning to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) as well as the Movement for the Actualization for the Sovereign State of Biafra to desist from their planned protest and directive ordering the closure of markets in all eastern states of the federation and others on May 30,2017.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris who gave the warning in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, Jimoh Moshood, directed all Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the affected zones, and the Commissioners of Police in the affected states to be on red alert and to deal with decisively with groups that cause public disorder and disturb commercial activities.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to publications in the media on the planned protests and order of market closure in the South Eastern states on the 30th May, 2017 by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) and other like groups.

“The Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned with the security implications with regards to the renewed hostilities and subversive propagandas aimed at undermining law and order in some states of the Federation by these groups, their associates, sponsors, apologists and sympathizers.

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the affected states and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police, have been directed by the Inspector General of Police to be strict, polite, civil and firm in dealing with the situation and put all the Police Personnel and Police Anti-Riot equipment on red alert to deal decisively in accordance with the law with any eventuality from these groups, that can disrupt commercial activities, vehicular movements and safety of lives and properties in some states of the Federation considered to be flash/vulnerable points which have witnessed the unfortunate disturbance of public peace by these groups in the recent past.

“The Force sees the activities of these groups as not only unlawful but highly provocative and capable of causing breach of the peace currently being enjoyed in the South East states and other states of the federation. The planned protests and orders of Market closure and illegal unilateral self-imposed restrictions of vehicular movements by these groups in the affected states should be disregarded by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“The Nigeria Police Force, hereby advise the members of the public to go about their lawful duties and other responsibilities without any fear or apprehension as adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the safety of every Nigerian throughout the country by Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

“As a result, the Police Force is hereby calling on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Biafran Independence Movement (BIM), the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to consider the consequences of their actions and activities and without delay call themselves to order in the interest of national security, and safety of lives and properties of every Nigerian across the nation as the full weight of the law will be made to bear on violators of the laws.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not hesitate to deal decisively with any group(s) and their sponsors that attempt to cause disturbance of the peace or carry out any unlawful demonstration, unlawful assembly/procession or gathering and public disobedience that can jeopardise law and order and harmonious co-existence within and amongst Nigerians throughout the country.

“The fact that freedom of expression as one of the dictates of democracy is being observed by the Police, should not be misconstrued as liberty by any group(s) for sectional or group interest to violate the laws and cause mayhem, confusion and apprehension in the minds of more than about one hundred and seventy Millions Nigerians.

“The Force will continue to carry out its constitutional duties and other statutory responsibilities in accordance with the law of the land and for the utmost protection of lives and properties of all Nigerians across the country.”

The post Deal with IPOB/MASSOB members if…, IGP orders AIG, CPs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

