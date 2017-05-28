Dean & Deluca Invitational Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 4 Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational will be played on Sunday August 16th at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Dean & Deluca Invitational Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:14 am.

The Dean & Deluca Invitational 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Matt Jones is paired with Ryan Palmer and Dominic Bozzelli in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:15 pm.

2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 4 Tee Times

The Dean & Deluca Invitational round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Colonial Country Club.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 10:14 AM Phil Mickelson Cody Gribble J.T. Poston 10:25 AM Tony Finau Steve Stricker Michael Kim 10:36 AM Morgan Hoffmann Billy Horschel Kevin Tway 10:47 AM Billy Hurley III Marc Leishman Kevin Streelman 10:58 AM David Lingmerth Ricky Barnes Matt Kuchar 11:09 AM Brian Gay Scott Brown Kelly Kraft 11:20 AM Whee Kim Graeme McDowell Brian Harman 11:31 AM Charley Hoffman Jonas Blixt Sam Saunders 11:42 AM Jordan Spieth Sergio Garcia Scott Piercy 11:53 AM Sean O’Hair Emiliano Grillo Bill Haas 12:04 PM Stewart Cink Kevin Kisner Jon Rahm 12:15 PM Webb Simpson Paul Casey Danny Lee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10:14 AM Bud Cauley Ollie Schniederjans Harris English 10:25 AM Vaughn Taylor Ryan Blaum William McGirt 10:36 AM Chad Campbell Xander Schauffele Curtis Luck 10:47 AM Ben Martin Nick Watney Chris Stroud 10:58 AM Yuta Ikeda Angel Cabrera Graham DeLaet 11:09 AM Brian Stuard Michael Thompson Robert Streb 11:20 AM Adam Hadwin Brandt Snedeker Geoff Ogilvy 11:31 AM Cameron Tringale Nick Taylor Chris Kirk 11:42 AM Sung Kang Patton Kizzire Ryan Moore 11:53 AM Derek Fathauer Scott Stallings Chez Reavie 12:04 PM David Hearn Zach Johnson Wesley Bryan 12:15 PM Matt Jones Ryan Palmer Dominic Bozzelli

