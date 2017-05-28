Dean & Deluca Invitational Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 4 Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational will be played on Sunday August 16th at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Dean & Deluca Invitational Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:14 am.
The Dean & Deluca Invitational 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Matt Jones is paired with Ryan Palmer and Dominic Bozzelli in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:15 pm.
2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 4 Tee Times
The Dean & Deluca Invitational round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Colonial Country Club.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|10:14 AM
|Phil Mickelson
|Cody Gribble
|J.T. Poston
|10:25 AM
|Tony Finau
|Steve Stricker
|Michael Kim
|10:36 AM
|Morgan Hoffmann
|Billy Horschel
|Kevin Tway
|10:47 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|Marc Leishman
|Kevin Streelman
|10:58 AM
|David Lingmerth
|Ricky Barnes
|Matt Kuchar
|11:09 AM
|Brian Gay
|Scott Brown
|Kelly Kraft
|11:20 AM
|Whee Kim
|Graeme McDowell
|Brian Harman
|11:31 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|Jonas Blixt
|Sam Saunders
|11:42 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Sergio Garcia
|Scott Piercy
|11:53 AM
|Sean O’Hair
|Emiliano Grillo
|Bill Haas
|12:04 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Kisner
|Jon Rahm
|12:15 PM
|Webb Simpson
|Paul Casey
|Danny Lee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10:14 AM
|Bud Cauley
|Ollie Schniederjans
|Harris English
|10:25 AM
|Vaughn Taylor
|Ryan Blaum
|William McGirt
|10:36 AM
|Chad Campbell
|Xander Schauffele
|Curtis Luck
|10:47 AM
|Ben Martin
|Nick Watney
|Chris Stroud
|10:58 AM
|Yuta Ikeda
|Angel Cabrera
|Graham DeLaet
|11:09 AM
|Brian Stuard
|Michael Thompson
|Robert Streb
|11:20 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Brandt Snedeker
|Geoff Ogilvy
|11:31 AM
|Cameron Tringale
|Nick Taylor
|Chris Kirk
|11:42 AM
|Sung Kang
|Patton Kizzire
|Ryan Moore
|11:53 AM
|Derek Fathauer
|Scott Stallings
|Chez Reavie
|12:04 PM
|David Hearn
|Zach Johnson
|Wesley Bryan
|12:15 PM
|Matt Jones
|Ryan Palmer
|Dominic Bozzelli
The post Dean & Deluca Invitational Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 4 Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!