Dear Chude, Buhari Broke Your Heart But You Would Still Choose Him Over And Over Again?

So my brother Chude Jideonwo has penned another of his articles. I have read several articles and they just seem to get more ridiculous. In his latest article, he started with memories of the Buhari swearing in on May 29th 2015, and how he was moved to tears. Tears of joy I guess? Awwww how nice.…

The post Dear Chude, Buhari Broke Your Heart But You Would Still Choose Him Over And Over Again? appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

