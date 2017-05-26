Dear Debie-Rise & Bassey, Please Forget About Pre-wedding Photos (Photos)

Yeah..Yeah, I know the are just friends, but if Debie-rise & Bassey were getting married, you would agree with me that the really dont need pre-wedding photos. The chemistry between them is Apparent!! Guess what is concurring with me? The photos below; Source: Naijaloaded

The post Dear Debie-Rise & Bassey, Please Forget About Pre-wedding Photos (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

