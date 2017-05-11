Dear Governor Fayose: Please Shut Up!

Your Excellency: I greet you. First, this disclosure: I am neither a PDP nor APC member. I do not belong to any political party in Nigeria. I am a passionate patriot of our great nation. However, I am also an unapologetic supporter of our President, Muhammad Buhari. I admire his blunt, bold simplicity, sincerity, sense of…

The post Dear Governor Fayose: Please Shut Up! appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

