Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Death of UNIBEN student sparks students’ protest in UBTH

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) was shut down Thursday afternoon as students from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) blocked entrance to the hospital. The aggrieved students were protesting the death of a student who was said to have died shortly after being brought to the hospital. The students, who protested from the University […]

Death of UNIBEN student sparks students’ protest in UBTH

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.