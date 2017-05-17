Death toll in Niger attack rises to 27; victims get mass burial

By Wole Mosadomi

MINNA—THE death toll in the attack at Epogi community of Mokwa Local Government Area, Niger State has risen to 27, with 21 victims given mass burial, while the state government has vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

The Director-General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Inga, disclosed yesterday in Minna that 21 people were killed in the attack, while three bodies were recovered from a river.

Inga said three other victims died at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, bringing the total number of deaths to 27.

The Acting Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, was told how the invaders stormed the village, collected money from them before killing them one after the other.

Ahmed Ketso, who visited the community, said: “As a responsible government, we can no longer fold our hands and watch the people being killed like animals under whatever excuses.

“This type of senseless act will no long be tolerated by the government. Niger State is not a slaughter slab and we will not allow it to be so.”

Alhaji Kesto, who was accompanied to the commu-nity by the Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, stated that government will work closely with all the security agents in the state, especially police by giving them the necessary logistics to put a stop to such killings.

Muazu, who described the attack as “heinous,” assured that the perpetrators will fished out and punished accordingly.

Meanwhile, the village has been deserted by the residents despite the presence of armed policemen drafted to the area to maintain keep peace.

The post Death toll in Niger attack rises to 27; victims get mass burial appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

