Death toll in Niger mosque attack rises to 27

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Death toll in the attack at Epogi community in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger has risen to 27, according to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA). The Director-General of the agency, Mr Ibrahim Inga, told reporters on Tuesday in Minna that 21 people were killed during the attack, while three bodies were recovered from a river. Inga said that three other victims died at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, bringing the total number of deaths to 27.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

