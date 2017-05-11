Death Toll In Nigeria’s Meningitis Outbreak Hits 1,069

At least 1,069 people have died in an outbreak of meningitis in Nigeria, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

The CDC however maintained that the rate at which the disease spread is slow in recent times, even as the outbreak has mostly affected children in Africa’s most populous country.

As of Tuesday, a total of 13,420 suspected cases had been reported in 23 states with 1,069 deaths, giving a fatality ratio of eight per cent, the CDC said in a statement.

It added that the northern states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi, which were the worst affected, have all seen a drop in the number of cases.

The CDC further stated in a statement that the two others which were also badly hit — Kebbi and Niger — recorded no deaths.

Meningitis C was first reported in Zamfara last November and spread to 22 other states in northern Nigeria.

A mass vaccination programme was started to limit its spread. The CDC said a new batch of vaccines was expected to arrive in the next few days.

Meningitis symptoms can include fever, cold hands and feet, refusing food, vomiting, being fretful or drowsy, rapid breathing or grunting, pale or blotchy skin but there are others too.

