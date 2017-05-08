Pages Navigation Menu

Death toll rises to 5 in fresh Kaduna crisis

Posted on May 8, 2017

No fewer than 5 persons have lost their lives, with scores injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed, in a fresh crisis that erupted in kaduna, at the weekend. A source who resides within the crisis zone told DAILY POST that, “there was a fracas that emanated from an argument at a popular football […]

