Death toll rises to four in Lagos collapsed building

Rescuers pulled out the body of another victim from the rubble of 2/4, Richard Abimbola Street, Ilasamaja, Isolo, Lagos building. The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, told NAN on Sunday that the body was discovered on Saturday night. “The body was pulled out during the post disaster clearing of the …

The post Death toll rises to four in Lagos collapsed building appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

