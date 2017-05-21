Pages Navigation Menu

Death toll rises to four in Lagos collapsed building

Posted on May 21, 2017

Rescuers pulled out the body of another victim from the rubble of 2/4, Richard Abimbola Street, Ilasamaja, Isolo, Lagos building. The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, told NAN on Sunday that the body was discovered on Saturday night. “The body was pulled out during the post disaster clearing of the …

