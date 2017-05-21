Debie-Rise Reveals True Status Of Her Relationship With Bassey

TV reality star and 3rd runner up of the Big Brother Naija 2017 show, Debie-Rise, in an interview with Naij revealed the true status of her relationship with Bassey and the rest of the BBNaija housemates. She also talked about her time outside the house and the steps she is taking to ensure she becomes …

The post Debie-Rise Reveals True Status Of Her Relationship With Bassey appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

