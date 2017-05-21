Debie-Rise Reveals True Status of Her Relationship With Bassey – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Debie-Rise Reveals True Status of Her Relationship With Bassey
Information Nigeria
TV reality star and 3rd runner up of the Big Brother Naija 2017 show, Debie-Rise, in an interview with Naij revealed the true status of her relationship with Bassey and the rest of the BBNaija housemates. She also talked about her time outside the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!