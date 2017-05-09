Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Declare public holiday in honor of 82 freed Chibok girls

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA – National Coordinator of the Emerging Leaders’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Balele has appealed to the Federal Government to declare a public holiday in honour of the 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls.

Some of the 82 released Chibok schoolgirls during the presentation of drugs to them by the Minster of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the Directorate of State Service Hospital, in Abuja on Monda

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, Balele said the holiday would enable Nigerians to celebrate and also offer prayers for the return of the rest of the girls who are still in captivity.

“If this incident happens in the (United States) US, the American government would surely declare a public holiday to celebrate and thank God,’’ he said.

It will be recalled that the girls were amongst the 276 abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on April 14, 2014 from Chibok community in Borno State.

Upon their release on Saturday, the girls were formally received by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday before his departure to the United Kingdom for medical attention.
Sent from my BlackBerry® smartphone provided by Airtel Nigeria.

The post Declare public holiday in honor of 82 freed Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.