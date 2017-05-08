Deelokz – African Night
Here comes African Night from deelokz,a love song that takes the soul to the 70’s. Infusing the music with elements of rap, afro fusion and a hint of dance hall. Deelokz builds an atmosphere of love while playing on the Nigerian owambe drama in the best way he could. Amazing piece Produced by Teevee Check […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!