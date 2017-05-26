Deep water production begins at newest FPSO in Brazil Santos Basin – WorldStage
WorldStage
Deep water production begins at newest FPSO in Brazil Santos Basin
Royal Dutch Shell plc, through its subsidiary BG E&P Brasil Ltda. (Shell) and consortium partners in Lula South, announce today that deep-water production has started at the FPSO P-66, which is located in the Brazilian pre-salt of the Santos Basin …
New oil production starts offshore Brazil
Shell Starts New Production off Brazil
