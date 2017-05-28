Defection: Plateau PDP reveals why politicians are leaving the party

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau has declared that God was “sieving the chaff from the grain,” while reacting to recent mass defection in the party. The party’s Chairman, Damishi Sango told newsmen in Jos on Sunday that, “The defections do not surprise us; we believe that God is sieving. He is blowing away […]

