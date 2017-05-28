Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Defection: Plateau PDP reveals why politicians are leaving the party

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau has declared that God was “sieving the chaff from the grain,” while reacting to recent mass defection in the party. The party’s Chairman, Damishi Sango told newsmen in Jos on Sunday that, “The defections do not surprise us; we believe that God is sieving. He is blowing away […]

Defection: Plateau PDP reveals why politicians are leaving the party

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.