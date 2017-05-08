Defection to APC: Chime is a political novice – Ekweremadu
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has described a former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, as a political novice. Ekweremadu spoke when Chime’s kinsmen, under the aegis of Udi Consultative Forum, visited the Enugu State Governor’s Lodge to disown Chime for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. At the elaborate event, […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!