Defoe To Join Bournemouth On Free Transfer

Jermaine Defoe has agreed a deal to leave relegated club Sunderland, for Bournemouth for free.

A clause in the England international’s contract at Sunderland, says he can leave the club for nothing if the club gets relegated.

Now Defoe rejoins a team he spent a successful six months on loan at , early in his career, earning £65, 000 a week on a three-year deal.

Defoe scored 34 goals in 82 appearamces since joining Sunderland in 2015.

