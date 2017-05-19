Dela presents the Audio and Video to Her New Single “Honey” featuring Silvastone | Watch on BN

Taurus Musik officially releases the video to ‘Honey’ by Dela Maranga, who is known for her powerful vocals and strong lyrics featuring Silvastone, a London-based African singer, songwriter and producer renowned in the UK music scene. “Honey” is off her yet to be released album, “Public Demand“. Dela is known for her famous Swahili cover […]

The post Dela presents the Audio and Video to Her New Single “Honey” featuring Silvastone | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

