Dela presents the Audio and Video to Her New Single “Honey” featuring Silvastone | Watch on BN

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Taurus Musik officially releases the video to ‘Honey’ by Dela Maranga, who is known for her powerful vocals and strong lyrics featuring Silvastone, a London-based African singer, songwriter and producer renowned in the UK music scene. “Honey” is off her yet to be released album, “Public Demand“. Dela is known for her famous Swahili cover […]

The post Dela presents the Audio and Video to Her New Single “Honey” featuring Silvastone | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

