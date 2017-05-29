Dele Momodu celebrates 10 years of knowing Banky W with a throwback photo – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Dele Momodu celebrates 10 years of knowing Banky W with a throwback photo
NAIJ.COM
Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation magazine has taken to his Twitter page to share a throwback picture of himself and Banky W. Dele Momudu who is obviously fascinated by the personality of the younger celebrity celebrated him the best way he could.
Photo Of The Day This photo of Banky W prostrating for Dele Momodu
Banky W Spotted Prostrating To Dele Momodu In Public, Shames Davido's Lyrics “Dele Na My Boy” (Photos)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!