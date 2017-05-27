Dele Odule battles Charles Inojie in The In-Law

By Rita Okoye

An entertaining, family friendly movie, The In-Laws, is set to hit the cinemas soon.

Produced by Bolakale Oba Sa’ad, The In-Law tells the story of an old-school lawyer’s daughter, who is set to marry a retired policeman’s son, but their parents, played by Dele Odule and Charles Inojie, are bent on putting asunder the relationship with their deep suspicion and disapproval. This turns the lovebirds into strange bedfellows.

The movie stars Dele Odule, Benita Ayo Mogaji, Chris Attoh, Charles Inojie, Ngozi Nwosu, Toyin Aimakhu and others.

Bolakale, Chief Executive Officer, Film Service Media, is also the brain behind Alakada Reloaded, produced by actress, Toyin Aimahku, and some television commercials.

