Delta community draws up blueprint for economic devt

THE people of Aniocha-Oshimili in Delta State are to draw up blueprint for the economic development of the area.

To achieve this, a non-partisan and non-profit making socio–cultural organisation, Njiko Aniocha-Oshimili, has been mandated to organize an economic summit to draw up the area’s economic recovery roadmap.

According to the convener of the organization, Professor Epiphany Azinge, “an economic summit by sons and daughters of our area will be held in Asaba to interrogate issues like targeting more efficient and effective internally generated funds from Aniocha-Oshimili; identifying agricultural potential of Aniocha- Oshimili axis, with particular attention to institutional and donor agencies’ intervention and the impact of IT hub on employment and wealth creation in Aniocha Oshimili.”

The post Delta community draws up blueprint for economic devt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

