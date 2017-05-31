Pages Navigation Menu

Delta community lauds councillor on empowerment

The councillor representing Ovwian Ward 11, in Udu Local Government Area, Mr. Benjamin Sharta, has been commended for his empowerment initiative in his community.

In an interview with Vanguard, an Ovwian indigene, Madam Kevwe, lauded the councillor for empowering some women to clean up the newly constructed Ovwian main road to DSC Expressway, through the Benjamin Sharta Foundation.

She thanked the foundation for keying into Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART agenda by helping to reduce unemployment in the area.

